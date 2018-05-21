The 4 best spots to score Southern barbecue in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own secret marinade to produce a ranked list of the city's top Southern barbecue restaurants.
1. Dog House GrillPhoto: Dean C./Yelp
Topping the list is Dog House Grill. Located at 2789 E. Shaw Ave. in Hoover, the sports bar and barbecue joint is the most popular Southern restaurant in Fresno, boasting four stars out of 1,635 reviews on Yelp.
Eaters praise the restaurant's tri-tip steak sandwiches, rib plate, onion rings and fries, as well as the eatery's reasonable prices. Given its proximity to Fresno State, Dog House Grill is often crowded with college students.
2. Mike's GrillPhoto: John D./Yelp
Next up is Mike's Grill, which is situated at 6642 N. Cedar Ave. in Hoover. With 4.5 stars out of 359 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American grill, which offers Southern barbecue and sandwiches, is a proven local favorite.
Yelpers rave about the jumbo tri-tip sandwich and the pulled pork, which are both served on garlic French rolls.
3. Weekend Dreams Burgers & GrillPhoto: Kiri M./Yelp
West's Weekend Dreams Burgers & Grill, located at 4466 W. Ashlan., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the barbecue and burger joint 4.5 stars out of 184 reviews.
Weekend Dreams' most popular items include its all-American burgers, Southern hot links, barbecue tri-tip, and barbecue chicken sandwiches. The eatery also serves all-day breakfast, including popcorn chicken and waffles.
4. Maw n' Paw BBQPhoto: Patrick A./Yelp
Last but not least, there's Maw n' Paw BBQ, a McLane favorite with four stars out of 175 reviews. Stop by 2686 N. Clovis Ave. next time you're in the mood for Kentucky-style barbecue.
House specialties include the dry-rubbed ribs and tri-tip, as well as the three-bean baked beans. Maw n' Paw BBQ also caters.