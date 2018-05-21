FOOD & DRINK

The 4 best spots to score Southern barbecue in Fresno

Dog House Grill | Photo: Dean C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Summer is nearly here, and that means barbecue season is heating up. If you're looking for the best places to chow down, these Fresno favorites are a good bet.

Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own secret marinade to produce a ranked list of the city's top Southern barbecue restaurants.

1. Dog House Grill

Photo: Dean C./Yelp

Topping the list is Dog House Grill. Located at 2789 E. Shaw Ave. in Hoover, the sports bar and barbecue joint is the most popular Southern restaurant in Fresno, boasting four stars out of 1,635 reviews on Yelp.

Eaters praise the restaurant's tri-tip steak sandwiches, rib plate, onion rings and fries, as well as the eatery's reasonable prices. Given its proximity to Fresno State, Dog House Grill is often crowded with college students.

2. Mike's Grill

Photo: John D./Yelp

Next up is Mike's Grill, which is situated at 6642 N. Cedar Ave. in Hoover. With 4.5 stars out of 359 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American grill, which offers Southern barbecue and sandwiches, is a proven local favorite.

RELATED: Lunch Break: Mike's Grill

Yelpers rave about the jumbo tri-tip sandwich and the pulled pork, which are both served on garlic French rolls.

3. Weekend Dreams Burgers & Grill

Photo: Kiri M./Yelp

West's Weekend Dreams Burgers & Grill, located at 4466 W. Ashlan., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the barbecue and burger joint 4.5 stars out of 184 reviews.

Weekend Dreams' most popular items include its all-American burgers, Southern hot links, barbecue tri-tip, and barbecue chicken sandwiches. The eatery also serves all-day breakfast, including popcorn chicken and waffles.

4. Maw n' Paw BBQ

Photo: Patrick A./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Maw n' Paw BBQ, a McLane favorite with four stars out of 175 reviews. Stop by 2686 N. Clovis Ave. next time you're in the mood for Kentucky-style barbecue.

House specialties include the dry-rubbed ribs and tri-tip, as well as the three-bean baked beans. Maw n' Paw BBQ also caters.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News