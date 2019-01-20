The 4 best vegan spots in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vegan establishments around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Rio Acai Bowls
Photo: Lorraine R./Yelp
Topping the list is Rio Acai Bowls. Located at 1915 Fulton St. in downtown Fresno, the vegan spot is the highest rated vegan restaurant in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 213 reviews on Yelp.
2. RawFresno
Photo: joy d./Yelp
Next up is RawFresno, situated at 2405 Capitol St., Suite 103. With 4.5 stars out of 110 reviews on Yelp, the food truck and vegan spot, serving fruits, veggies and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. The Loving Hut
Photo: Malkiat M./Yelp
The Loving Hut, a vegan spot in Central Fresno, is another go-to, with four stars out of 149 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1495 N. Van Ness Ave. to see for yourself.
4. La Jacka Mobile
Photo: Yelp User/Yelp
Last but not least, over in Central Fresno check out La Jacka Mobile, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp. You can find the street vendor and vegan Mexican spot at 3649 N. Blackstone Ave.