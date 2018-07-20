FOOD & DRINK

The 5 best affordable sandwich shops in Clovis

Full O Bull Sandwich Shop. | Photo: Rigs R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best sandwiches around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best budget-friendly sandwich spots in Clovis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go for ham and cheese, Philly cheesesteaks, subs and more.

1. Full O Bull Sandwich Shop



Photo: adria d./Yelp

Topping the list is Full O Bull Sandwich Shop. Located at 632 Fifth St., this is the highest-rated affordable sandwich spot in Clovis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 110 reviews on Yelp. It has other outposts in Fresno and Madera.

On the cold-cut subs menu, there's a salami, ham and cheese sandwich, turkey with cheese, a California club and more. Craving steak? Check out the pepper steak sandwich or the Bull's Eye, made with steak, pastrami, cheese and bell peppers.

Yelper Celina G. wrote, "All I have to say is best sandwiches ever. Their steak sandwiches are huge and are to die for. ... The staff is always nice and greets us when we walk in. Can't find a better sandwich shop in town.

2. Fri Poutinerie



Photo: Erin D./Yelp

Next up is FRI Poutinerie, situated at 1250 Shaw Ave., Suite 109. With four stars out of 302 reviews on Yelp, the poutinerie, which offers sandwiches, burgers and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

Check out The Burger, made with fresh premium beef served with American cheese and bacon. The Pork offers smoked, slow-cooked pork slathered in sauce and served with sharp cheddar and an array of toppings. Finally, try The Chicken: sous-vide breast grilled to serve with Swiss cheese.

3. Which Wich
Photo: Ritchie T./Yelp

Which Wich, located at 1220 Shaw Ave., Suite 105, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced sandwich spot 4.5 stars out of 84 reviews.

Fan favorites from this international chain include the Philly cheesesteak with thinly sliced steak, caramelized onions, sauteed bell peppers and melted provolone on a toasted baguette, and the Ultimate BLT stuffed with eight slices of smoked thick-cut bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo and avocado.

4. Subs N Grub



Photo: Keiko H./Yelp

Subs N Grub is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 77 Yelp reviews. Sandwich options include turkey, pepperoni, ham, salami, tuna, chicken and more. Pair your protein with a choice of cheese, such as pepper jack, American, Swiss and provolone. Head over to 3157 Fowler Ave., Suite 102 to try it for yourself.

5. On The Edge



Photo: sta f./Yelp

Last but not least, there's On The Edge, a local favorite with four stars out of 116 reviews. For the early birds, this spot offers a breakfast sandwich with egg, American cheese, house sauce, choice of meat and more.

Later in the day, diners can look forward to a ham and Gruyere sandwich, the triple cheese and much more. Stop by 412 Pollasky Ave. next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineClovis
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News