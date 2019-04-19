The 5 best Mexican spots in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. Red Wave Inn
Photo: Rick C./Yelp
Topping the list is Red Wave Inn, located at 2375 E. Shaw Ave. in Northeast Fresno. The bar and Mexican spot, which offers tacos and more, is the highest rated Mexican restaurant in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 139 reviews on Yelp.
2. Taqueria Don Pepe
photo: rigs r./yelp
Next up is Northeast Fresno's Taqueria Don Pepe, situated at 4582 N. Blackstone Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 417 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Julia's Mexican Resturant
Photo: Leticia Z./Yelp
Downtown Fresno's Julia's Mexican Resturant, located at 2160 H St., is another top choice. Yelpers give the Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews.
4. Las Mananitas
Photo: Anna N./Yelp
Las Mananitas, a Mexican breakfast and brunch spot in Southeast Fresno, is another much-loved go-to spot. Boasting five stars out of 62 Yelp reviews, head over to 1329 S. Hazelwood Blvd. to see for yourself.
5. La Elegante Taqueria
Photo: Armando Q./Yelp
Over in Downtown Fresno, check out La Elegante Taqueria, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 223 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mexican spot, which offers desserts and seafood, at 1423 Kern St.
