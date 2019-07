The 5 best Mexican spots in Fresno

1. Red Wave Inn

In search of a new favorite Mexican spot? It's a new year, and a new contender, Red Wave Inn, has leapfrogged into the lead on our list of the best Mexican places in Fresno.Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.Topping the list is Red Wave Inn , located at 2375 E. Shaw Ave. in Northeast Fresno. The bar and Mexican spot, which offers tacos and more, is the highest rated Mexican restaurant in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 139 reviews on Yelp.Next up is Northeast Fresno's Taqueria Don Pepe , situated at 4582 N. Blackstone Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 417 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.Downtown Fresno's Julia's Mexican Resturant , located at 2160 H St., is another top choice. Yelpers give the Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews. Las Mananitas , a Mexican breakfast and brunch spot in Southeast Fresno, is another much-loved go-to spot. Boasting five stars out of 62 Yelp reviews, head over to 1329 S. Hazelwood Blvd. to see for yourself.Over in Downtown Fresno, check out La Elegante Taqueria , which has earned 4.5 stars out of 223 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mexican spot, which offers desserts and seafood, at 1423 Kern St.---