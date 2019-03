The 5 best Mexican spots in Hanford

1. Figaros Southwestern Grill

In search of a new favorite Mexican eatery?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots for Mexican eats around Hanford, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.Topping the list is Figaros Southwestern Grill . Located at 150 N. 12th Ave., Suite 109, the spot is the highest rated Mexican restaurant in Hanford, boasting four stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp.Next up is La Trailita Taqueria , situated at 1750 N. 10th Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite. Valle Grullense , located at 901 W. Lacey Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and Mexican eatery four stars out of 104 reviews. Colima , a beer bar and Mexican spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 90 Yelp reviews. Head over to 320 E. Seventh St. to see for yourself.Finally, there's Arsenio's Mexican Food , a local favorite with four stars out of 58 reviews. Stop by 410 N. 11th Ave. to hit up the Mexican breakfast and brunch spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.---