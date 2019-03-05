Food & Drink

The 5 best Mexican spots in Hanford

Figaros Southwestern Grill. | Photo: Sam C./Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite Mexican eatery?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots for Mexican eats around Hanford, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.


1. Figaros Southwestern Grill




Photo: Sam C./Yelp

Topping the list is Figaros Southwestern Grill. Located at 150 N. 12th Ave., Suite 109, the spot is the highest rated Mexican restaurant in Hanford, boasting four stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp.

2. La Trailita Taqueria




Photo: Meagan L./Yelp

Next up is La Trailita Taqueria, situated at 1750 N. 10th Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Valle Grullense




Photo: Raul I./Yelp

Valle Grullense, located at 901 W. Lacey Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and Mexican eatery four stars out of 104 reviews.

4. Colima




Photo: Cindy M./Yelp

Colima, a beer bar and Mexican spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 90 Yelp reviews. Head over to 320 E. Seventh St. to see for yourself.

5. Arsenio's Mexican Food




Photo: Rebecca L./Yelp

Finally, there's Arsenio's Mexican Food, a local favorite with four stars out of 58 reviews. Stop by 410 N. 11th Ave. to hit up the Mexican breakfast and brunch spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
