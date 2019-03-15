The 5 best Mexican spots in Tulare

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican restaurants around Tulare, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. Arsenio's Mexican Food
Photo: Dara R.Yelp
Topping the list is Arsenio's Mexican Food. Located at 2959 N. M St., it's the highest rated Mexican restaurant in Tulare, boasting 4.5 stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp.
2. Figaro's Mexican Grill
Photo: Cindy H./Yelp
Figaro's Mexican Grill, located at 1442 N. Cherry St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 94 reviews.
3. Taqueria Guadalajara
Photo: Keoni B./Yelp
Taqueria Guadalajara is another go-to, with four stars out of 56 Yelp reviews. Head over to 700 W. Inyo Ave. to see for yourself.
4. Birrieria Apatzingan
Photo: Martha M./Yelp
Check out Birrieria Apatzingan, which has earned four stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp. You can find the birria-specializing eatery at 1066 Ranking Ave.
5. El Charro Cafe
Photo: Susan M./Yelp
Finally, there's El Charro Cafe, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews. Stop by 575 W. Bardsley to hit up the classic Mexican eatery next time you're in the mood for its popular chilaquiles.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
