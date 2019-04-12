Food & Drink

The 5 best Southeast Asian spots in Fresno

Mamas Asian Noodle House. | Photo: Tanya C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving Southeast Asian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southeast Asian spots around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.


1. Sabaidee Thai Lao Cuisine




Photo: janine e./Yelp

Topping the list is SabaiDee Thai Lao Cuisine. Located at 5730 N. First St., Suite #103, the Laotian and Thai spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest rated Southeast Asian restaurant in Fresno, boasting four stars out of 585 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pho Fresno




Photo: miah j./Yelp

Next up is Pho Fresno, situated at 3111 N. Maroa Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pho 99




photo: fresno b./yelp

Pho 99, located at 3141 E. McKinley Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot four stars out of 95 reviews.

4. Mamas Asian Noodle House




Photo: tanya c./Yelp

Mamas Asian Noodle House, a Laotian and Thai spot that offers noodles and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 311 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4787 E. McKinley Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Green Papaya Mart and Deli




Photo: ian k./Yelp

Check out Green Papaya Mart and Deli, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp. You can find the grocery store and Thai spot, which offers sandwiches and more, at 2403 E. Clinton Ave.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnohoodline
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News