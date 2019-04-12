The 5 best Southeast Asian spots in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southeast Asian spots around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. Sabaidee Thai Lao Cuisine
Photo: janine e./Yelp
Topping the list is SabaiDee Thai Lao Cuisine. Located at 5730 N. First St., Suite #103, the Laotian and Thai spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest rated Southeast Asian restaurant in Fresno, boasting four stars out of 585 reviews on Yelp.
2. Pho Fresno
Photo: miah j./Yelp
Next up is Pho Fresno, situated at 3111 N. Maroa Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Pho 99
photo: fresno b./yelp
Pho 99, located at 3141 E. McKinley Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot four stars out of 95 reviews.
4. Mamas Asian Noodle House
Photo: tanya c./Yelp
Mamas Asian Noodle House, a Laotian and Thai spot that offers noodles and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 311 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4787 E. McKinley Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Green Papaya Mart and Deli
Photo: ian k./Yelp
Check out Green Papaya Mart and Deli, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp. You can find the grocery store and Thai spot, which offers sandwiches and more, at 2403 E. Clinton Ave.
