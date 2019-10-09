ag report

The Central Valley tops the list of ag producing counties in the US

Experts say this could have a devastating effect on the American farmer, and more specifically, California growers.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- According to the Tulare County's Crop and Livestock Report, the Central Valley is at the top of the nation's most successful agriculture producing counties

Fresno County has regained its reign as the nation's number one agricultural producing county, totaling at $7.88 billion in 2018.

Kern County came in second at $7.47 billion and Tulare County in third at $7.21 billion.

California also holds almost all of the nation's top ten agricultural counties, with the San Joaquin Valley leading the pack.

According to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, a third of the country's vegetables and two-thirds of the country's fruits ad nuts come from California.

In short, when it comes to food production -- this region is outstanding.
