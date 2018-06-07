The frugal Fresnan's 5 favorite spots to find quality Chinese food

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Chinese restaurants around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to best meet your needs.
1. Little Peking RestaurantPhoto: Cindy H./Yelp
Topping the list is Little Peking Restaurant. Located at 7975 N. Cedar Ave. in Woodward Park, the Chinese vegan and vegetarian spot is the highest rated inexpensive Chinese restaurant in Fresno, boasting four stars out of 195 reviews on Yelp.
In addition to classic American Chinese dishes like General Tso's chicken, Little Peking offers an extensive menu of vegetarian and vegan versions of the same.
2. Ho Ho KafePhoto: Enrique C./Yelp
Next up is Central's Ho Ho Kafe, situated at 926 F St. With 4.5 stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese, Japanese and American breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.
Yelpers praise the mom-and-pop shop's large portions and classic American diner breakfast food like omelets and French toast, as well as its Chinese options such as the combination chow mein.
3. Ding Ho Kitchen Chinese Food To GoPhoto: DingHo K./Yelp
Bullard's Ding Ho Kitchen Chinese Food To Go, located at 3022 W. Bullard Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-cost Chinese takeout joint four stars out of 146 reviews.
Reviewers single out the pot stickers, special fried rice and walnut shrimp from the menu of American Chinese classics.
4. Flower City RestaurantPhoto: Flower City Restaurant/Yelp
Flower City Restaurant, a Chinese spot that offers barbecue, seafood and more in Bullard, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 118 Yelp reviews. Customers recommend it for its large portions and friendly service. Head over to 5785 N. Palm Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Good Eats Chinese FoodPhoto: Allison B./Yelp
Over in Woodward Park, check out Good Eats Chinese Food, which has earned four stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp.
Selling points include the friendly and fast service in dishing up fare its like barbecue pork, cashew chicken or wonton noodle soup. Dig in at the Chinese spot by heading over to 7724 N. First St.