FOOD & DRINK

The top 4 steakhouses to mark a special occasion in Fresno

Photo: Ruth's Chris Steakhouse/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to splash out on a sumptuous steak? Whether for a birthday, anniversary, holiday or other special occasion, nothing beats a great cut of beef.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end steakhouses in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to find a prime cut to fill the bill.

1. Max's Bistro And Bar



Photo: Max's Bistro & Bar/Yelp

Topping the list is Max's Bistro and Bar. Located at 1784 W. Bullard Ave. in Bullard, the steakhouse and New American spot -- which offers steaks, seafood, pasta and more -- is the highest-rated high-end steakhouse in Fresno, boasting four stars out of 373 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant offers "California-bistro dining in a place reminiscent of San Francisco, where the cuisine is accessible and the service is humble," per its website. On the menu, expect offerings like filet mignon with roasted heirloom carrots, gruyere and shallot potato gratin cake, and grilled wild Mexican prawns with basil risotto cake, heirloom tomato pomodoro broth and basil crush salad.

2. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar



Photo: Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar/Yelp

Next up is Hoover's Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, situated at 639 E. Shaw Ave, Suite 149. With four stars out of 348 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and wine bar, which offers seafood along with its steaks, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge. Diners praise its French onion soup, Sunday prime rib dinner, and decadent chocolate lava cake dessert.

3. Ruth's Chris Steak House



Photo: Ruth's Chris Steakhouse/Yelp

Woodward Park's Ruth's Chris Steak House, located at 7844 N. Blackstone Ave., is another top choice for special occasions, with Yelpers giving the only Fresno location of the upscale steakhouse chain four stars out of 301 reviews. Again, seafood is on the menu for those who like a little surf with their turf: filet mignon combinations with shrimp are a popular option, as is the bone-in ("cowboy") ribeye.

4. Manhattan Restaurant



Photo: Chris W./Yelp

Last but not least is Manhattan Restaurant, a steakhouse, lounge and New American spot in Bullard, with four stars out of 112 Yelp reviews. In addition to a full bar, Manhattan sports several banquet rooms, where large parties can enjoy fare like its veal chop or Sinatra New York steak with cabernet cream sauce. Head over to 1731 W. Bullard Ave., Suite 121, to see for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News