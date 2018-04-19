The Top 5 Wining & Dining Events Around Fresno This Weekend

Our friends at Eventbrite tipped us off on five events coming up this weekend that'll get you out of doors and into the Valley's top wining and dining opportunities.
Sip for a cause
Photo: Trelio/Facebook
Clovis' ever-popular dining room Trelio is set to host an afternoon of wine tasting for a cause this Saturday. Sip wines, taste small bites and bid on rare varietals to raise money in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
The date: Saturday 4/21, 1-3:30pm
The location: Trelio Restaurant, 438 Clovis Ave #4, Clovis
The price: $100
Buy tickets
Salute the sun--and local artisanal treats
Photo: Eventbrite
Salute the sun, taste local wines and olive oils and shop artesanal treats. You'll do all that and more at ENZO Olive Oil Company's Saturday afternoon yoga session. A Lululemon ambassador will guide yogis of all levels through a restorative sequence at the company's mill in Madera. Then, guests are invited to tour the olive oil mill and pop-up market, wine glass in hand.
The date: Saturday 4/21, 1-3pm
The location: ENZO Olive Oil Company, 7770 Road 33, Madera
The price: $20
Buy tickets
Taste Lots & Lots of Local Fare
Photo: Hickey Hill Festival/Facebook
The annual Hickey Hill Festival returns to Kings County Fairgrounds in Clovis this weekend. Expect to find plenty of fun and games for the children--including chances to meet Curious George and Clifford The Big Red Dog--18 live bands, more than 40 vendors and "lots and lots of food."
The date: Saturday 4/21 & Sunday 4/22, 2-10pm
The location: Kings County Fairgrounds, 801 South 10th Avenue, Hanford
The price: $10 for adults, $7 for children, $25 for a family pack of 2 adult and 2 youth tickets
Buy tickets
Paint a hip-hop legend
Photo: Corks and Palette Mixer/Facebook
Wind down from a busy week with a rap-infused sip and paint session. This Saturday evening, the muse of Fresno's weekly Corks and Palette Mixer will be the intensely passionate Tupac Shakur. Art supplies and wine are provided; just bring your creative juices.
The date: Saturday 4/21, 4-6pm
The location: 1526 N Palm Avenue, Fresno
The price: $28
Buy tickets
Taste the wine country
Photo: Foter.com
The Visalia County Center Rotary Club is offering an excellent reason to swing by for a visit this weekend. The club's signature fundraiser, Taste of the Wine Country, is taking over the Club House at the Visalia Country Club for an evening of socializing over fine wines and flavorful snacks. Guests can indulge their tastebuds while overlooking the club's lush grounds and serene ponds. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit local and international service projects backed by the Visalia County Center Rotary Club.
The date: Saturday 4/21, 5:30-9pm
The location: Visalia Country Club, 625 North Ranch Street, Visalia
The price: $45 general admission
Buy tickets
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.