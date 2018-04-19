FOOD & DRINK

The Top 5 Wining & Dining Events Around Fresno This Weekend

Photo: Kelsey Chance/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to enjoy the season's warmer weather--with a glass of fine local wine in hand? Then we have just the thing.

Our friends at Eventbrite tipped us off on five events coming up this weekend that'll get you out of doors and into the Valley's top wining and dining opportunities.

Sip for a cause



Photo: Trelio/Facebook

Clovis' ever-popular dining room Trelio is set to host an afternoon of wine tasting for a cause this Saturday. Sip wines, taste small bites and bid on rare varietals to raise money in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The date: Saturday 4/21, 1-3:30pm

The location: Trelio Restaurant, 438 Clovis Ave #4, Clovis

The price: $100

Buy tickets

Salute the sun--and local artisanal treats



Photo: Eventbrite

Salute the sun, taste local wines and olive oils and shop artesanal treats. You'll do all that and more at ENZO Olive Oil Company's Saturday afternoon yoga session. A Lululemon ambassador will guide yogis of all levels through a restorative sequence at the company's mill in Madera. Then, guests are invited to tour the olive oil mill and pop-up market, wine glass in hand.

The date: Saturday 4/21, 1-3pm

The location: ENZO Olive Oil Company, 7770 Road 33, Madera

The price: $20
Buy tickets

Taste Lots & Lots of Local Fare



Photo: Hickey Hill Festival/Facebook

The annual Hickey Hill Festival returns to Kings County Fairgrounds in Clovis this weekend. Expect to find plenty of fun and games for the children--including chances to meet Curious George and Clifford The Big Red Dog--18 live bands, more than 40 vendors and "lots and lots of food."

The date: Saturday 4/21 & Sunday 4/22, 2-10pm

The location: Kings County Fairgrounds, 801 South 10th Avenue, Hanford

The price: $10 for adults, $7 for children, $25 for a family pack of 2 adult and 2 youth tickets

Buy tickets

Paint a hip-hop legend



Photo: Corks and Palette Mixer/Facebook

Wind down from a busy week with a rap-infused sip and paint session. This Saturday evening, the muse of Fresno's weekly Corks and Palette Mixer will be the intensely passionate Tupac Shakur. Art supplies and wine are provided; just bring your creative juices.

The date: Saturday 4/21, 4-6pm
The location: 1526 N Palm Avenue, Fresno

The price: $28

Buy tickets

Taste the wine country



Photo: Foter.com

The Visalia County Center Rotary Club is offering an excellent reason to swing by for a visit this weekend. The club's signature fundraiser, Taste of the Wine Country, is taking over the Club House at the Visalia Country Club for an evening of socializing over fine wines and flavorful snacks. Guests can indulge their tastebuds while overlooking the club's lush grounds and serene ponds. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit local and international service projects backed by the Visalia County Center Rotary Club.

The date: Saturday 4/21, 5:30-9pm

The location: Visalia Country Club, 625 North Ranch Street, Visalia

The price: $45 general admission

Buy tickets
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHanfordVisalia
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News