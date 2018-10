The Top 5 Wining & Dining Events Around Fresno This Weekend

Sip for a cause

Salute the sun--and local artisanal treats

Taste Lots & Lots of Local Fare

Paint a hip-hop legend

Taste the wine country

Looking to enjoy the season's warmer weather--with a glass of fine local wine in hand? Then we have just the thing.Our friends at Eventbrite tipped us off on five events coming up this weekend that'll get you out of doors and into the Valley's top wining and dining opportunities.Clovis' ever-popular dining room Trelio is set to host an afternoon of wine tasting for a cause this Saturday. Sip wines, taste small bites and bid on rare varietals to raise money in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.Saturday 4/21, 1-3:30pmTrelio Restaurant, 438 Clovis Ave #4, Clovis$100Salute the sun, taste local wines and olive oils and shop artesanal treats. You'll do all that and more at ENZO Olive Oil Company's Saturday afternoon yoga session. A Lululemon ambassador will guide yogis of all levels through a restorative sequence at the company's mill in Madera. Then, guests are invited to tour the olive oil mill and pop-up market, wine glass in hand.Saturday 4/21, 1-3pmENZO Olive Oil Company, 7770 Road 33, Madera$20The annual Hickey Hill Festival returns to Kings County Fairgrounds in Clovis this weekend. Expect to find plenty of fun and games for the children--including chances to meet Curious George and Clifford The Big Red Dog--18 live bands, more than 40 vendors and "lots and lots of food."Saturday 4/21 & Sunday 4/22, 2-10pmKings County Fairgrounds, 801 South 10th Avenue, Hanford$10 for adults, $7 for children, $25 for a family pack of 2 adult and 2 youth ticketsWind down from a busy week with a rap-infused sip and paint session. This Saturday evening, the muse of Fresno's weekly Corks and Palette Mixer will be the intensely passionate Tupac Shakur. Art supplies and wine are provided; just bring your creative juices.Saturday 4/21, 4-6pm1526 N Palm Avenue, Fresno$28The Visalia County Center Rotary Club is offering an excellent reason to swing by for a visit this weekend. The club's signature fundraiser, Taste of the Wine Country, is taking over the Club House at the Visalia Country Club for an evening of socializing over fine wines and flavorful snacks. Guests can indulge their tastebuds while overlooking the club's lush grounds and serene ponds. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit local and international service projects backed by the Visalia County Center Rotary Club.Saturday 4/21, 5:30-9pmVisalia Country Club, 625 North Ranch Street, Visalia$45 general admission---