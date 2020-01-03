food

This Clovis restaurant serves up poke with a twist

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The poke, sushi craze has reached into Clovis, but it comes with a twist. Now sushi and poke fans have a new place to try their taste buds.

"We want to introduce here to Clovis the concept of sushi burritos and let them customize the toppings and fillings that they want to input into that," said Ryan Pottorff, co-owner Poke Bowl-rrito.

Poke Bowl-rrito is the newest restaurant hitting the Valley scene, and it's located near the Sierra Vista Mall.

The eatery features a menu that allows you to pick what you want inside your burrito or bowl from spicy tuna to yellowtail.

They're also known for their sauces and have chicken and other options for non-seafood fans.

Pottorff has big plans for this locally-owned fast-casual restaurant.

"The light bulb went off, where I was like, let's do our own, and let's brand it to look like a national chain, and in the future, let's franchise these out," Pottorff said. "This will be our hub, our starting point. So let's make it with a bang."

Walking into the restaurant, you're hit with a wave of fun graphics and Instagram worthy backdrops.

"We wanted to be different and different than any other competition, create a buzz within a city," Pottorff said.

He says more concepts will be introduced in the future and said it may have something to do with Cheetos.

The owners hope to give people great food and experience.

The grand opening of Poke Bowl-rrito is Friday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m.
