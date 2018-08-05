FOOD & DRINK

This company will pay you $10,000 to travel US and eat barbecue

Do you have what it takes to be the Chief Grilling Officer?

HOUSTON, Texas --
Calling all self-proclaimed "Grill Masters"!

You could be Reynolds Wrap's first-ever chief grilling officer.

For two weeks, Reynolds Wrap will pay one lucky participant $10,000 to eat barbecue in the most notorious barbecue cities.

This will also include learning about grilling culture and new techniques for the Reynolds Wrap Kitchen.

Those who would like to participate have until Aug. 13 to explain why they are the best person suited for the job, along with their best original grilling photo.

You can apply for the job here.

