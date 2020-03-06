This Fresno restaurant's beloved burritos are made from handmade tortillas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's all about the wrap when you talk about the burritos at Adrian's.Not many eateries still make tortillas by hand.But one go-to spot has been rolling them out for four decades.Adrian's at 1st and Belmont is a small place with a big following.Especially for its burritos."Chile Colorado, chile verde burrito and carne asada are really popular too. We have lengua and cabeza," says manager Yolanda Diaz.They load 'em up, roll 'em up and move 'em out quickly.What sets apart an Adrian's burrito from just about all others is the tortilla.It's handmade and it's been that way for decades.Watching relatives like Auntie Eneida quickly make stacks of tortillas is mesmerizing.You can taste the difference in the soft tortillas. That's why people always come back."The handmade tortillas... you can't beat a Mexican burrito with the tortillas," said customer Roxanne Guajrado.Handmade tortillas take time but Diaz says she and her four siblings couldn't break with family tradition."Because that's the key, that's something special for Adrian's - handmade tortillas," she says.They go through two large pots of beans and four pots of rice a day.By the time they open at seven, people are asking for breakfast burritos."Their burritos are top-notch, best in town," says customer Robert Keene. He says he likes to get the carne asada burrito.Adrian's doesn't have any sitting areas. Customers just grab their grub to go.