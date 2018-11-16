THANKSGIVING

Good news! This year's Thanksgiving meal will be the cheapest in years

The cost of turkeys will go down, thanks to a bigger supply of the fowl this year

KFSN staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It may not cost as much to prepare that big Thanksgiving meal this year, said experts.

According to the American Farm Bureau, the cost of turkeys will go down, thanks to a bigger supply of the fowl this year.

The cost for a holiday meal this year is expected to be about $5 a person.

That means Thanksgiving dinner will be the cheapest it's been in four years, according to experts at the bureau.

RELATED: More than 91,000 pounds of raw ground Jennie-O turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
