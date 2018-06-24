FOOD & DRINK

Treat yourself: The top 5 spots for desserts in Fresno

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt. | Photo: VeeVee N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best desserts around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert sources in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots for ice cream, cupcakes, mochi and other sweet treats.

1. Ampersand Ice Cream



Photo: Laine C./Yelp

Topping the list is Ampersand Ice Cream. Located at 1940 N. Echo Ave. across from Fresno High School, this is the highest rated dessert spot in the city, boasting 4.5 stars out of 450 reviews on Yelp.

This ice cream shop uses locally sourced ingredients from the Central Valley to craft its small batch treats, per its website. The seasonal menu changes the first Thursday each month, with flavors like whiskey caramel swirl, honeycomb, honey-roasted apricot and goat cheese and lemon berry mint crisp.

2. Grandpa's Popcorn And Sweets



photo: Joanna s./yelp

Next up is Woodward Park's Grandpa's Popcorn and Sweets, situated at 673 E. Nees Ave. With five stars out of 121 reviews on Yelp, the popcorn shop, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Caramel apple, vanilla butternut, spicy nacho and garlic Parmesan are just a few of the flavors available at this spot, which has more than 65 types of sweet and savory popcorn. There are also cupcakes, candy and personalized options for special occasions.

3. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt



Photo: jennifer w./Yelp

Bullard's Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, located at 3090 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 102, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the self-serve frozen yogurt spot five stars out of 88 reviews.

With locations across the country, Menchie's seasonal menu includes flavors like green apple tart, dulce de leche, coffee royale and boysenberry. Top off your treat with fresh fruit, candy, nuts and more. The shop also offers frozen yogurt cakes that can be customized, in addition to ready-made options.

4. Bon Gout Gelato Lounge



PHOTO: BON GOUT GELATO LOUNGE/YELP
Bon Gout Gelato Lounge is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 153 Yelp reviews. This cafe offers a variety of sweet treats including sweet and savory crepes, fruit-topped waffles and, of course, gelato. Head over to 2950 E. Nees Ave., Suite 105, to try it for yourself.

Enjoy an array of house-made gelato flavors with toppings like passion fruit syrup, peanut butter and Nutella.

5. Kogetsu-Do Confectionery



photo: rocky b./yelp

Over in Chinatown, check out Kogetsu-Do Confectionery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp.

In business for over a century, this family-owned shop offers handcrafted mochi with flavors like strawberry, mango blueberry and more, along with shaved ice and other sweet treats. Take a trip to 920 F St. to check it out. Manju pastries filled with azuki beans and fresh fruit are also on the menu.
