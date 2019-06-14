Tropical Smoothie Cafe offering free smoothies for National Flip Flop Day

On Friday, June 14, customers who wear flip flops into a shop can snag a free 16 oz Sunshine Smoothie.
Don’t flip your lid. DO flip your flops. Slip on your sandals this Friday from 2-7 pm & get a free 16oz Sunshine Smoothie for National Flip Flop Day. pic.twitter.com/5eCPbweV6O— Tropical Smoothie Cafe (@TSmoothieCafe) June 10, 2019
The blended, icy beverage contains mango, banana, orange, and pineapple and orange juices.
The drinks are offered at participating locations only from 2-7 p.m.
Smoothie lovers can find their closest location on the company's website.
Customers will have the option of buying a paper flip flop for $1. Those sales will go to Camp Sunshine -- a retreat in Casco, Maine, which provides respite, recreation and support to ill children and their families.