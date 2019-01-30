RECALL

Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber

EMBED </>More Videos

Tyson recalls chicken nuggets due to possible rubber. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 30, 2019.

Tyson foods has recalled nearly 37,000 pounds of chicken nuggets.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the product may contain extraneous materials, specifically rubber.

Tyson described the material as "small pieces of soft, blue plastic in the nuggets."

The recalled products are the five pound bags of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets with a "BEST IF USED BY" date of "NOV 26 2019."

They have a case code "3308SDL03" and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59.

The products also have an establishment number "P-13556" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

RELATED: Perdue chicken nugget recall: 'May contain pieces of wood'
EMBED More News Videos

Perdue Foods says gluten-free chicken nuggets sold nationwide may be contaminated with wood pieces



The packages were shipped to club store distribution centers in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey and Utah, and sent to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was reported on Tuesday, and there have been no reports of any reactions to the chicken.
Tyson says consumers who have purchased any of the affected items should discard the product, cut the UPC and date code from the back of the packaging and mail it to the following address for a full refund:

Tyson Foods Consumer Relations

P.O. Box 219
Kings Mountain, NC 28086

Anyone with questions should call their special toll-free line at 1-888-747-7611.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecallu.s. & worldfoodconsumer
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
RECALL
What to know about Listeria
Nectarines recalled from Costcos over Listeria concerns
General Mills recalls bags of flour over salmonella concerns
Blood pressure medication recalled for containing cancer-causing substance
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
New pizza parlor to open in Clovis, and they're now hiring
Chick-fil-A offering heart-shaped box of nuggets
Your guide to the 4 top spots in Northeast Fresno
McDonald's offering free 'Bacon Hour'
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
339 people arrested in statewide human trafficking sting
Fresno's homeless population grows over 30-percent in 2 years
Man trapped under truck while working on it; Parlier police rescue him
Ripple effects of PG&E bankruptcy filing could stretch far
Juror remembers convicting man accused of killing Fresno mother in previous felony
Former Tulare hospital manager accused of stealing $3 million
Increase in shootings in Los Banos; police as for public's cooperation
Show More
New southern white rhino calf born at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Fresno State now home to Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute
Californian lawmakers request investigation into gas surcharge
Local invention helps get every drop of your favorite product out of bottle
Central California Food Bank hosts food giveaway for federal workers
More News