Tyson recalls 3,120 pounds of frozen chicken that could contain small plastic pieces

Tyson has recalled more than 3,000 pounds of frozen, breaded chicken shipped to food service establishments over concerns that the breading could contain small pieces of plastic. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
Tyson has recalled more than 3,000 pounds of frozen, breaded chicken over concerns that the breading could contain small pieces of plastic.

The products in question were shipped to food service establishments and not sold in retail stores. The 12-pound boxes contained 3-pound plastic bags and were labeled "UNCOOKED, BREADED, ORIGINAL CHICKEN TENDERLOINS" with lot code 1378NLR02 and establishment number P-746. They were produced on May 17, 2018.

Tyson said a breading supplier first flagged the problem on June 8, warning that its product was possibly contaminated with blue and clear pieces of soft plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, which said that the contamination posed a low health risk, urged food service establishments who have purchased the recalled chicken to dispose of the product immediately.

As of June 9, there have been no reports of injuries associated with the possible contamination. If you think you were injured or sickened by the recalled chicken, the FDA recommended seeking medical treatment.
