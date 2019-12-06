food

Unique Chinese restaurant coming to North Fresno location

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new restaurant is going in at a familiar spot in Fresno's River Park.

While customers may recognize the space as "Dai Bai Dang," the Asian menu has expanded and frog is now one of the menu items.

A new Asian food restaurant is getting ready to open in the River Park shopping center.

A new restaurant is cooking up in Fresno.

"It's a modern twist to a Schezuan style Chinese restaurant. We have a good mixture of authentic Chinese cuisine and also the classic and population dishes," said Spicy J's owner Jason Lin.

Lin is getting ready to launch his fourth Asian restaurant in Fresno, Spicy J's.

Final touches are being put inside the space formerly occupied by Dai Bai Dang.

"This restaurant needed a revamp, a remodel to give it a new life," said Lin.

Lin and his family are passionate about Chinese food, but particularly Schezuan food.

The new restaurant will serve a variety of dishes with unique spices.

It seems like Fresno people like to eat. So we have a lot of different options. We have classics like orange chicken, Mongolian beef and we have things that you can try and be more adventurous," said Lin.

In addition to serving up seafood items like lobster or fish, Spicy's J's is hoping to expand your palate.

"One of the things more adventurous to people would be like frog. We serve frog and it is live frog," said Lin.

Lin says it's very good and leaves many surprised.

He says his fish and frog come fresh from the Bay area.

While the restaurant serves up spicy dishes, they say they have something for everyone.

Spicy J's will have its grand opening Monday, December 23 at River Park.
