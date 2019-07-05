Food & Drink

Urban Foodies offering healthy food options in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The aroma of freshly baked chicken with a tangy and sweet Filipino barbecue sauce is a sweet smell to Samantha Lopez.

"We started it out of necessity. We fell on hard times last summer, in order to keep food on the table, I started offering meals to family and friends, and then it grew from there."

The Fresno woman is the owner of Urban Foodies, a meal prep and catering business.

They also make specialty sauces.

Lopez, along with her husband and boys, started the business after seeing a great need for healthy options in Southeast Fresno.

"We do a variety of things from turkey meatloaf, to things like Buddha bowls, and salads, and things like that. It's not diet food by any means, it's healthier food options, whole food options, and perfectly portioned."
