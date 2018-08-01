U.S. & WORLD

USDA issues alert about multiple salads, wraps due to parasite worry

USDA issues alert about multiple salads, wraps due to parasite worry (KGO-TV)

Federal authorities have issued a public health alert about more than two dozen beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products as a precaution due to possible parasite contamination.

The Agriculture Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the products, distributed by Indianapolis-based Caito Foods may be contaminated with cyclospora. The parasite causes intestinal illness.

The USDA says Caito Foods was notified from their lettuce supplier, Fresh Express, that the chopped romaine used in some of the salads was being recalled.

The products were sold by grocery stores including Trader Joe's, Walgreens and Kroger.

They have the establishment number "EST. 39985 or P-39985." Here is the complete list of products involved.

Consumers are urged to throw them away.
