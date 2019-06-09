valley focus

Valley Focus: Chef Rob from Fresno Chaffee Zoo Dishes On Local Dining Destination

By Aurora Diaz
You may visit the zoo to visit the animal exhibits, but visitors are also leaving dishing about the food served.

Chef Rob Ortiz is a valley native who is cooking up delicious dishes at Fresno Chaffee Zoo's Kopje Lodge along the African Adventures area.

He joined Valley Focus host Liz Harrison to talk about food options, the importance of local ingredients, and what makes the zoo a dining destination!

He also shared information about Fresno Chaffee Zoo's new Zoorasic Park exhibit.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo

https://fresnochaffeezoo.org/
