FOOD & DRINK

Nope! Bull City Burger serves up 'tarantula burger' for Exotic Meat Month

EMBED </>More Videos

Bull City Burger serves up 'tarantula burger' for Exotic Meat Month (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. --
Ever think ... "Man, I wish I could eat a tarantula burger right now?" If you answered yes then now's your chance, thanks to Bull City Burger Brewery's latest burger.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

For Exotic Meat Month, a celebration of the restaurant's anniversary where it serves burgers made from meats from around the world, BCB is serving up a juicy burger with a huge, hairy zebra tarantula on top!



So, how can you get your hands on the eight-legged beef sandwich?

Well, the Tarantula Challenge (that's what they're calling it) is by lottery only.

Yep, it's a limited challenge that you not only have to willingly sign up for, but you have to wait to see if you're one of the lucky few selected.



So you're chosen, you get the burger down, now what? Well, you get a free T-shirt!

Those brave enough can enter the contest in the restaurant, then they have to watch Facebook, Twitter, and the company's website to see whether their ticket is drawn.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodanimalsbuzzworthytrendingdurham county newstarantulaDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News