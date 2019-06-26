Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets back on menu thanks to Chance the Rapper

Fans of the spicy nugget have Chicago-native Chance the Rapper to thank after he pleaded that Wendy's bring them back in a tweet.
Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.— Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019
Wendy's followed up by retweeting Chance, and promised "the people in charge" would bring back the nuggets if the tweet could reach 2 million likes.
Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.— Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019
The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.
Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V
It took less than 48 hours to reach that goal so Wendy's teased everyone with another tweet on June 24 saying the "The stars have aligned".
The stars have aligned. pic.twitter.com/jXx2Y9gMpn— Wendy's (@Wendys) June 24, 2019
The fast-food chain took it a step further by tweeting out a "save the date" calendar invite for August 19.
Let’s hang.— Wendy's (@Wendys) June 24, 2019
https://t.co/oPPaTLGBwG
So the countdown begins. There are now 55 days until the return of the Wendy's spicy chicken nugget.
Spicy Chicken Nuggets are officially back on August 19th— Wendy's (@Wendys) June 25, 2019
