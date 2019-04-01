Food & Drink

What's caulilini? New veggie from California coming to stores

EMBED <>More Videos

Growers in the Salinas Valley are working to bring this new vegetable to stores near you. It's kind of like a hybrid of a cauliflower and broccolini.

SALINAS, Calif. -- Soon a new veggie will be appearing in produce sections with a proprietary name: caulilini.

It's being grown in the Salinas Valley by the same company that created broccolini, a hybrid of broccoli and Chinese gai lan. Gai lan is a kind of mustard green.

Before it's fully developed and allowed to mature in the sun, caulilini almost looks like cauliflower but it tastes much different, and the head is not tightly packed. Instead, it looks more like baby's breath and takes the form of a handheld bridal bouquet.

The origin of this veggie is Asia but it has never been grown successfully in the U.S.

Mann Packing of Salinas worked with seed companies to develop the right variety that will grow year-round in the cooler climate of the Salinas Valley. It took two years of trials to come up with the right seeds.

A limited amount of caulilini has been provided to chefs in the area to try out. It can also be found in the cooked food section at some Whole Foods markets. But it's just now getting ready to be released nationwide in grocery stores.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcalifornia northernfarm to tablefoodiebuzzworthyvegetablefarmers marketfarming
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Clerk disarms robber with shotgun
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman chased, stabbed at apartment complex
Narcan, pregnancy tests available in Las Vegas vending machine
Man leaves wife and 2 kids in car after leading police on chase
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
El Chapo, the fashionista? Drug lord to launch clothing line
Bay Area Catholic Priest arrested for child sex abuse
Show More
Police: Man steals expensive bras from home during open house
North Carolina school can't force girls to wear skirts, US judge rules
One dead, firefighter injured in central Fresno fire
Forklift operator from Central Valley killed in workplace accident
2 pilots killed in Marine helicopter crash in Arizona
More TOP STORIES News