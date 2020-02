Which California city has the best Mexican restaurant?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a battle over the best Mexican restaurant in CaliforniaThere's a new report out naming the number 1 yummiest spot and it is in San Francisco!But we have our own feelings on this.According to Stacker , Taqueria El Farolito in the Mission District takes the top spot.The restaurant is known for its super burritos, which include carne asada and al pastor.The no-frills spot is open until 2 a.m. and is located right outside the 24th Street BART station.It only takes cash and space inside is limited.