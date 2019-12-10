Food & Drink

White Castle frozen burgers recalled due to possible listeria

A recall has been issued for fast food favorite that sells in your grocery store's frozen food section.

White Castle is recalling its famous cheeseburger sliders for possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes frozen 6 pack cheeseburgers, 6-pack hamburgers, 6-pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, 16-pack hamburgers, and 16 pack cheeseburgers with 'Best By' dates between August 4 and August 17, 2020.

White Castle says the listeria was found in a sample taken from one of the chain's manufacturers. There have been no reported illnesses.

The FDA says customers should throw away the products immediately, or return the items to the store of purchase for a refund.

For more information, visit: www.fda.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodwhite castlerecallconsumerburgers
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Merced crash, police say other driver ran red light
Man shot in drive-by shooting outside central Fresno home
Former FUSD board member Ashjian fined for conflicts of interest
1 killed, 1 injured when vehicle crashes into parked car in central Fresno
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
Man tried to kidnap woman in Sanger gym parking lot: Police
Fresno Unified offering free meals for kids during winter break
Show More
Stolen van with 2 dozen dogs inside recovered in Oakland
Man shot, killed in central Fresno apartment identified
House Democrats lay out case for formal Trump impeachment
3 vehicles catch fire in yard of Fresno County property
Homes flooded, belongings destroyed in Parlier
More TOP STORIES News