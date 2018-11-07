CHRISTMAS

Aldi sells wine and cheese Advent calendars for adults to count down to Christmas

EMBED </>More Videos

The countdown to Christmas just got real... adult!

Wine and cheese Advent calendars? Yes, please!

Aldi has come up with a very adult way to count down to Christmas. For the first time, the grocery store chain is now selling wine or cheese Advent calendars.

The Advent calendars have 24 windows that contain your choice of either a variety of wine or cheese.

The calendars began selling on Nov. 7, and Aldi said in a statement the Advent calendars won't be restocked once they're sold out.

The calendars are not available in all locations, and they're limited to one per customer. Visit the Aldi website to check for availability.

