Food & Drink

World's first cheese conveyor belt restaurant opens in London

LONDON -- A new restaurant in England is making sure diners will always have their favorite cheese within arm's length.

Inside the Pick and Cheese in London, you won't find a traditional menu, but you will find the world's first conveyor belt cheese restaurant.

The conveyor belt is over 100 feet long and goes around in circles, serving up a tasty variety of British cheeses as well as wine that pairs perfectly with your favorite cheddar, mozzarella, and Asiago.

The mastermind behind the restaurant wanted to add an element of entertainment to a traditional wine and cheese bar.

Many patrons are wondering why it took so long for the ingenious idea to become a reality because it definitely seems too "Gouda" to be true.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodiefoodwinerestaurantrestaurantscheeselondonwine bars
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating homicide after man found dead inside central Fresno apartment
Suspect connected to shooting of father and son turns himself in
Teen dies weighing just 42 lbs., mother charged with neglect
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
Clovis officers arrest two after surrounding hotel construction site
Fresno parents planning daughter's funeral days after she's taken to hospital
Brewing company offers Fresnans free tasting after employee writes negative comment about Fresno
Show More
Prisoners paint old skateboard decks to raise money for kids in need
CA law bars suspensions for talking back to teachers
Deaf woman berated in drive-thru for not using speaker to order
NRA sues San Francisco over terrorist declaration
California closer to letting college athletes make money
More TOP STORIES News