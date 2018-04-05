FOOD & DRINK

Dream job alert: Yogurt company hiring 'flavor finders' to travel, eat

EMBED </>More Videos

Noosa is on the hunt for a new yogurt flavor, and they're hiring five ''flavor finders'' to travel and chronicle their food to inspire that new flavor. (Shutterstock)

If you love to travel and take pictures of food, this might be your dream job.

Noosa is hiring five ''flavor finders'' to inspire the yogurt company's next flavor. Those who are chosen will be given a $2,000 stipend to travel and share photos of food in hopes of inspiring the next flavor. They'll also travel to the company's farm in Bellvue, Colorado at the beginning of the gig, which lasts from May 7 to September 1.

The company said they're looking for people who love food, have a sense of adventure and take great food photos.

To apply, share a photo of food that you think would inspire your dream flavor. Then post it to Instagram or Twitter while tagging @noosayoghurt and using the hashtag #flavorfindercontest. Or you can just apply on the company's website.

The contest ends April 20.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodjobstravelphotographysocial mediau.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News