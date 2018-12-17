If you need some inspiration for your gingerbread house there's one in Clovis that you can literally walk through.It took several weeks for 50 students at The Institute of Technology to create the 10-foot tall gingerbread house.The creation is made up of 700 pounds of gingerbread and 300 pounds of icing."It's actually completely edible as well. We could break it off and you could eat it. It's a little hard now. But it is made just like a gingerbread cookie," says Culinary Director Kevin Arnett.The public is invited to see the life-sized gingerbread house themselves.It's located at the Institute of Technology in Clovis on Herndon and Willow.