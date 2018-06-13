You don't have to travel far: Check out the 5 best Japanese restaurants in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese restaurants around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. KoJa Kitchen
Photo: derek k./Yelp
Topping the list is KoJa Kitchen. Located at 7785 N. Palm Ave., Suite 101, in Bullard, this fusion spot is the highest rated Japanese restaurant in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 350 reviews on Yelp.
KoJa, which is short for Korean-Japanese, was born from a desire to reinvent traditional food from these two cultures, according to its website. The restaurant started as a food truck and specializes in gourmet burgers, rice bowls, tacos, salads and more.
2. Kunisama
Photo: lisa d./Yelp
Next up is Hoover's KuniSama, situated at 6825 N. Willow Ave, Suite 101. With four stars out of 496 reviews on Yelp, the sushi joint, bar and teppanyaki spot has proven to be a local favorite.
The restaurant's diverse menu includes dishes like wonton nachos with cheese, jalapeno, cilantro and Sriracha, along with sushi, tempura, chicken wings, rice bowls, tacos and sandwiches.
3. Kenji's Teriyaki Grill
Photo: Luis v./Yelp
Hoover's Kenji's Teriyaki Grill, located at 5776 N. Blackstone Ave., Suite 107, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Japanese and vegetarian spot 4.5 stars out of 141 reviews.
The married couple behind Kenji's have created a variety of signature sauces to complement their dishes. Expect to find teriyaki chicken, shrimp, beef and salmon on the menu, in addition to customizable bowls and salads.
4. Pokiland
Photo: Danny k./Yelp
Pokiland, located in Woodward Park, is another go-to, with four stars out of 401 Yelp reviews.
This fast-casual restaurant combines poke and sushi to create its fusion menu. You can build your own perfect meal with a variety of options, including rice, salad, nachos, tuna, shrimp, tofu and more. Head over to 1189 E. Champlain Dr. to see for yourself.
5. Hino Oishi
Photo: diego m./Yelp
Finally, there's Hino Oishi, a Hoover favorite with four stars out of 331 Yelp reviews.
This spot's expansive menu includes hibachi meals, bento boxes, teriyaki dishes, sushi, soup, salad, ceviche and much more. Take a look at all of the choices here, and stop by 3091 E. Campus Pointe Dr. the next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.