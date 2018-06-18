FOOD & DRINK

Your guide to the 4 most popular spots in downtown Fresno

Chef Paul's Cafe. | Photo: Richard T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Spending time downtown? Get to know the heart of Fresno by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a soul food joint to a Japanese confectionery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit downtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Chef Paul's Cafe



Photo: Monique P./Yelp

Topping the list is soul food spot Chef Paul's Cafe, which offers traditional American comfort food and more. Located at 952 F St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 302 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers rave about the fried chicken, smothered pork chops and macaroni and cheese. Also look for the lunch spot's fried okra and fried yams.

2. Mediterranean Grill & Cafe



Photo: Jennifer W./Yelp

Next up is cafe and Mediterranean spot Mediterranean Grill & Cafe, situated at 1031 U St. With 4.5 stars out of 293 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Customers praise the generous portions, the chicken and rice pilaf plate, and the fattoush chicken salad.

3. Rio Acai Bowls



Photo: See T./Yelp

Health food spot Rio Acai Bowls, which offers acai bowls, pitaya bowls, smoothies and poke, is another top choice. Located at 1915 Fulton St., Yelpers give this Fresno outpost of the Bakersfield-based chain 4.5 stars out of 168 reviews.

In addition to seafood poke, Rio offers plenty of plant-based options, like the eponymous Rio bowl with granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, coconut shavings and honey.

4. Kogetsu-DO Confectionery



Photo: Angela G./Yelp

Kogetsu-Do Confectionery, a family-owned Japanese sweets shop, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 115 Yelp reviews. Look for its signature fresh housemade mochi filled with fresh fruit, ice cream or bean paste, as well as shaved ice and ice cream sold separately.

Head over to 920 F St. to try Kogetsu-Do's fresh strawberry-filled mochi or manju (mochi filled with azuki bean paste) for yourself.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News