Your guide to the 4 most popular spots in downtown Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit downtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Chef Paul's Cafe
Photo: Monique P./Yelp
Topping the list is soul food spot Chef Paul's Cafe, which offers traditional American comfort food and more. Located at 952 F St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 302 reviews on Yelp.
Yelpers rave about the fried chicken, smothered pork chops and macaroni and cheese. Also look for the lunch spot's fried okra and fried yams.
2. Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Photo: Jennifer W./Yelp
Next up is cafe and Mediterranean spot Mediterranean Grill & Cafe, situated at 1031 U St. With 4.5 stars out of 293 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
Customers praise the generous portions, the chicken and rice pilaf plate, and the fattoush chicken salad.
3. Rio Acai Bowls
Photo: See T./Yelp
Health food spot Rio Acai Bowls, which offers acai bowls, pitaya bowls, smoothies and poke, is another top choice. Located at 1915 Fulton St., Yelpers give this Fresno outpost of the Bakersfield-based chain 4.5 stars out of 168 reviews.
In addition to seafood poke, Rio offers plenty of plant-based options, like the eponymous Rio bowl with granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, coconut shavings and honey.
4. Kogetsu-DO Confectionery
Photo: Angela G./Yelp
Kogetsu-Do Confectionery, a family-owned Japanese sweets shop, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 115 Yelp reviews. Look for its signature fresh housemade mochi filled with fresh fruit, ice cream or bean paste, as well as shaved ice and ice cream sold separately.
Head over to 920 F St. to try Kogetsu-Do's fresh strawberry-filled mochi or manju (mochi filled with azuki bean paste) for yourself.