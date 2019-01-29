Your guide to the 4 top spots in Northeast Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Northeast Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew
Photo: Fresno B./Yelp
Topping the list is New American spot Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats and Brew, which offers hot dogs and sandwiches. Located at 88 E. Shaw Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 736 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, expect to find signature sandwiches like The Napa Dog with sweet chicken sausage, fig-onion jam, crumbled goat cheese, balsamic reduction drizzle and fresh basil chiffonade. Craft beers and desserts are on offer as well, along with sides like russet potato chips and garlic fries. (You can check out the full menu here.)
2. Dog House Grill
Photo: dean c./Yelp
Next up is sports bar and traditional American spot Dog House Grill, serving barbecue and more, situated at 2789 E. Shaw Ave. With four stars out of 1,842 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
The popular sport's bar features barbecue favorites like tri-tip sandwiches; pork ribs with beans; and hot dogs topped with mustard, relish, onions and more. A full bar is also on hand featuring wine, craft beer and signature cocktails like the Dog House Mule with grapefruit vodka, ginger beer, lime and mint.
3. Hino Oishi
Photo: Diego M./Yelp
Sushi bar and Japanese spot Hino Oishi is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3091 E. Campus Pointe Drive, 4.5 stars out of 451 reviews.
The menu includes fresh sushi and sashimi offerings, as well as teriyaki dishes, hibachi meals and starters such as spicy garlic edamame; shrimp with sweet spicy sauce; and deep-fried tofu with dashi stock, bonito flakes and scallions. (You can view the full menu here.)
4. Mike's Grill
Photo: rocky b./Yelp
Mike's Grill, a traditional American spot that offers fresh barbecue sandwiches, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 394 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6642 N. Cedar Ave. to see for yourself.
Come indulge in barbecue specialties like slow-smoked pork ribs, pulled pork sliders, tri-tip and semi-spicy hot link sandwiches. Sides range from garlic toast and macaroni salad to chili beans and rice pilaf, and catering is also available for your next big event. (See the full menu here.)