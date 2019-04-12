Food & Drink

Your guide to the 5 top spots in Fresno's Northwest Fresno neighborhood

Pismo's Coastal Grill | Photo: Jeremy C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Spending time in Northwest Fresno? Get to know this Fresno neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a seafood restaurant to a gourmet burger place.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Northwest Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.


1. Pismo's Coastal Grill




Photo: Jeremy C./Yelp

Topping the list is bar and New American spot Pismo's Coastal Grill, which offers seafood and more. Located at 7937 N. Blackstone Ave., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood. With a Coastal menu that offers dishes such as oysters and iron pot cioppino, this spot boasts four stars out of 1029 reviews on Yelp.

2. Eureka!




Photo: Eureka!/Yelp

Next up is the bar and New American spot Eureka!, serving gourmet burgers such as the American cheeseburger and turkey chipotle burger. It also boasts a rotating craft beer and beverage program. Located at 7775 N. Palm Ave., this spot has earned four stars out of 556 reviews on Yelp, and has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Annex Kitchen

Photo: Rasec B./Yelp

The rustic Italian spot, The Annex Kitchen, offering pizza, handmade pasta and handcrafted cocktails, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2257 W. Shaw Ave., 4.5 stars out of 970 reviews.

4. Red Apple Cafe




Photo: Jeremy C./Yelp

Red Apple Cafe, serving breakfast and brunch, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to spot. Offering menu items such as huevos rancheros and a farmhouse burger, this place boasts 4.5 stars out of 750 Yelp reviews. Head over to 488 W. Herndon Ave. to see for yourself.

5. The Lime Lite




photo: InnerFatty P./Yelp

Check out The Lime Lite, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 188 reviews on Yelp. Serving farm-fresh dishes and exotic libations, you can find this New American spot at 1054 W. Shaw Ave.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnohoodline
