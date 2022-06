MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are looking for a man who stabbed a grocery store security employee on Wednesday night.The stabbing happened just before 8:30 pm at the Food 4 Less store at Olive Ave. and R St.Police say the 33-year-old employee tried to catch the suspect after he stole items from the store.That's when the suspect stabbed the security employee in the chest.The victim was rushed to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.Police say the suspect was a man in his twenties or thirties and was clothed in all black.He left in a dark blue sedan.