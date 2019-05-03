Ford vs. Chevy argument leads to man stabbing, shooting girlfriend during Easter dinner

BEDFORD CO., VA -- An argument over which truck is better, Ford or Chevy, escalated and ended with gunshots in a Virginia home on Easter.

According to WSET, prosecutors said it happened during dinner involving Mark Turner, his girlfriend, her son and the son's girlfriend.

Turner and his girlfriend's son got into an argument about trucks.

"The allegation is that there was alcohol involved and a dispute began against Logan Bailey, the son of the girlfriend, and Mr. Turner about what type of vehicle is best, Chevy versus Ford," attorney Wes Nance said.

Investigators said Turner pulled out a knife and threatened Bailey. Turner's girlfriend stepped between her boyfriend and her son.

Turner stabbed his girlfriend in the lowerback, leaving a six-inch wound, according to Nance.

Then, things got even worse.

Investigators said Turner left the home, got a gun, and returned.

"It's then alleged that Mr. Turner came back out and approached Mr. Bailey once again his mother trying to intervene between the two of them," Nace said. "During that time, she was shot a total of five times. All of those injuries occurring to her legs."

Bailey was also shot, and his girlfriend was hit by two ricocheted bullets.

When investigators arrived, they had to use a bean bag round to subdue Turner.

All of the victims are expected to survive.

During his court appearance April 29 he was denied bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiachevroletshootingfordviolencetrucks
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News