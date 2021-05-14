Foreigner to bring rock tour to Fresno's Saroyan Theatre this summer

The group will bring The Greatest Hits of Foreigner tour to the Saroyan Theatre in downtown Fresno on Tuesday, July 27.
Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, May 21 at 10:00 am. Ticket prices start at $39.50.
The popular rock band has sold over 80 million albums, has ten multi-platinum albums and dozens of hit songs, including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice" and "Hot Blooded."
You can purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com.
The theater will provide updates on COVID health and safety guidelines for the concert here.