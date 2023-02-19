Former aide to President Jimmy Carter shares his reaction to hospice announcement

A former aide to President Jimmy Carter says he's never met a better person than the former president.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "I've never met a better person than I've met than you Jimmy-not at all. You've done well, you've had a good life. And I can't thank you for everything you've done," said Tony Capozzi, a former aide to President Jimmy Carter.

He was overcome with emotion after hearing the former president is in hospice care.

Capozzi first met the then president when he was running for a second term in 1980.

"I was asked to be his chair of his campaign for central California," said Tony Capozzi.

He said working closely with the former president, he remembered how quick he was on his feet.

"He was so smart, he was an aeronautical engineer," said Capozzi.

But it wasn't just his quick wit that Capozzi remembers, he also shares how kind the former President was towards everyone he met.

"I think he really had a heart, he had soul for the people in this country," said Capozzi.

Former President Jimmy Carter only served one term in office.

Capozzi said that didn't stop him from continuing to serve people during his post-presidency career.

"Traveled the world trying to solve conflicts, very strong advocate for habitat for humanity. You couldn't ask for someone who left that office to do more for this country than what Jimmy Carter did," said Capozzi.

He said the then president was personal and down to earth.

"He'll be a president who will never be forgotten for someone who has done so much for all of us here in the United States, and throughout the world," said Capozzi.

He said President Carter really changed the mood of the country during his time in office. Capozzi said the country was in turmoil during that time and President Carter presented a different picture for the American people and what they should expect from a political figure.