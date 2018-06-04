Former assistant CHP chief and family convicted of conspiracy

A former assistant CHP chief has been convicted of conspiring with family members to help his son try to avoid a rape trial.Kyle Scarber, his wife Gail, and her daughter Crystal Reynoso all pleaded "no contest" to conspiracy Monday afternoon.Investigators say the assistant chief lied to sheriff's deputies when he filed a missing persons report and planted evidence at their home back in December 2012. What investigators say was really happening was the mother and sister were driving Spencer Scarber to Mexico when his rape trial looked bad.Investigators eventually found Spencer Scarber in Acapulco.He's now serving a life sentence.Kyle and Gail Scarber pleaded to felony charges Monday.Reynoso pleaded to a misdemeanor.They can all get their charges reduced or erased if they perform hundreds of hours of community service and stay out of trouble for at least a year.