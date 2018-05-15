Former Central High student charged with felony criminal threats for threatening to shoot up prom

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office has charged Edward Hannah with felony criminal threats for the alleged threat against the Central High prom.Hannah, a former student of Central High, posted a threat on Snapchat telling students to wear vests and stating they plan to shoot up prom. An automated call in both English and Spanish from Principal Robert Perez went out to parent's district-wide.The Snapchat post not only threatened a shooting at prom, it even gave a nod to the last person who threatened a Central Unified School shooting.Hannah told detectives the threat was a joke.If convicted Hannah faces a sentence of up to three years in prison. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.This threat is now the 14th that Fresno Police have investigated since the Parkland school shooting, and the second targeting a Central Unified school.