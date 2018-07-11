FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A former Fresno County sheriff's deputy is now a wanted man after disappearing when he was supposed to get punished for insurance fraud.
Sher Moua lost his job as a deputy last year when Clovis police investigated him for setting fire to his own SUV.
Investigators learned he'd bought a special insurance policy to increase its value just three days earlier.
He skipped a meeting this month with the probation officer figuring out what his punishment should be, and then skipped court Tuesday when a judge was supposed to punish him.
There's now a warrant out for his arrest.