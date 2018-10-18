PRIEST SEX ABUSE

San Jose Archdiocese releases list of priests accused of molesting children, includes former Fresno priest

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A list of San Jose priests accused of molesting children has been released.

Former Fresno Catholic priest Reverend Don Flickinger was on that list.

The Diocese of Fresno has released information about Rev. Flickinger saying has no canonical right to minister in any capacity within and/or beyond the Diocese of Fresno. It also states that Rev. Flickinger may not wear clerical attire in public, however, there is one exception. The Diocese says if he is attending a funeral for a Fresno priest that will take place within the Diocese of Fresno, he is allowed to wear that attire.

According to the Diocese, there were three allegations against Rev. Flickinger which were settled before the Civil Suit went to trial.

The Diocese of Fresno says it will be making a final determination on the release of names of accused priests after consulting with the Diocesan Review Board, California Conference of Catholic Bishops and United States Conference of Catholic Bishops concludes. It says the estimated timeframe for a decision to be made is the end of November - early December.

The San Jose Archdiocese says the list it released only includes credible accusations. This comes just months after a shocking report from a Pennsylvania Grand Jury.

That report accuses the Catholic Church of covering up abuse by more than 300 priests, resulting in more than one thousand victims.

Bishop Patrick McGrath hopes that releasing the names will help the victims, survivors, and their families heal.

MORE INFO: View the full list of accused priests
