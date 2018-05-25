EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3521535" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A former Fresno Unified teacher's aid has plead guilty to felony charges of lewd acts with a child.

Andres Perez-Esteban will also have to register as a sex offender and can no longer work around children. — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 25, 2018

A former Fresno Unified teacher's aide has pleaded guilty to felony charges of lewd acts with a child. Andres Perez-Esteban has also admitted to grooming the nine-year-old girl for the purpose of the acts.Esteban was arrested back in October. A civil lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the nine-year-old girl, who police say was the victim of several crimes.The lawsuit claims over several months, Esteban was holding the child's hand, showing signs of affection, giving her gifts, and intimate love letters. Court records allege he sexually abused, molested, and harassed the student.Esteban agreed to a 3 year stipulated sentence as terms of a deal.