murder

Former Kingsburg man charged with the murder of his 6-week-old daughter: Police

Jose David Cerna was taken into custody by Long Beach Police on Oct. 30 after Kingsburg detectives issued a warrant for his arrest.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Kingsburg resident is being charged with the murder of his 6-week-old daughter, according to detectives.

Jose David Cerna was taken into custody by Long Beach Police on Oct. 30 after Kingsburg detectives issued a warrant for his arrest.

In June 2008, Kingsburg Police began an investigation into Cerna after his daughter died from blunt force trauma to the head at Valley Children's Hospital.

Unfortunately, the initial investigation did not result in a filing by the Fresno County District Attorney. Police say the case was reevaluated in 2016 and detectives began actively working the case in 2018 which resulted in the arrest warrant being issued for Cerna on Oct. 29.

Cerna has since been booked into the Fresno County Jail on murder charges and is awaiting his first court appearance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kingsburgmurderchild killedinfant deathsinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Erika Sandoval testifies in her own murder trial
Fresno's first Little Free Pantry opens
Family forgives, judge rejects excuses from convicted Fresno Co. murderer
2 more arrested after 39 bodies found in container truck
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities investigating deadly officer-involved shooting on HWY 41
Fresno cracks down on landlords who refuse to fix problems
Several roads to close in Fresno and Clovis for Two Cities Marathon
2 workers injured after fire at cotton facility in Five Points
Fresno County firefighters head south to help fight wildfires
Power back on for all customers in Madera County
Madera apartment complex evicts dozens unexpectedly
Show More
1 year after Camp Fire, Fresno firefighters honored
PG&E to credit customers affected by shutoffs, but foothills may not see money
Fresno Toys for Tots organizers urgently need warehouse
Victim of deadly stabbing was going to join police academy, classmate says
Former Lemoore councilwoman will be sent to state hospital for treatment
More TOP STORIES News