CRIME

Former marine recovering after being shot by shoplifter

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief Dyer says it's disturbing because now even shoplifters must be considered possibly armed and dangerous. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police say a man and a woman entered the O'Reilly's Auto Parts store on North Blackstone Ave in North Fresno just before ten on Thursday night. Two store employees observed the man lift a relatively inexpensive auto accessory and pass it to the woman.

The clerks confronted the couple at the door, and Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the argument led to a fight.

"That physical fight ultimately led out into the front of the store, and at one point, the male suspect pulled out a handgun from his waistband fired it one time and struck the store employee in the stomach."

The suspects drove away from the store in a black Audi.

The victim, 38-year-old Steve Austin was rushed to the hospital. His father Larry says he cried when he first learned his son, a Marine Corps veteran of Desert Storm had been shot.

But, Larry said he was relieved when he learned the gunshot wound went clean through, and so far it looks like his son will recover.

"When I saw him in the hospital bed I felt good because he looked normal."

Chief Dyer says it's disturbing because now even some shoplifters must be considered possibly armed and dangerous.

"This is initially a shoplifting that turned into a violent crime which is not uncommon."

But Chief Dyer says surveillance cameras and other evidence have him believing the suspects will be caught.

"I am very confident we are going to be able to solve this case quickly and to be able to arrest the male and female responsible for this crime."

Larry Austin says doctors have told him his son Steve could soon be released from the hospital and be recovering at home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeshootingshopliftingfresno police departmentFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News