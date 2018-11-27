Former Merced pastor sentenced to 149 years to life for attempted murder, rape

A former Merced pastor was sentenced to serve 149 years to life in prison just months after he was found guilty of several attempted murder and rape charges.Raul Moreno didn't speak during the hearing, but gave his family one final look after he was escorted from the courtroom."This is a case where the law gave him exactly what he deserved. I think it was a righteous sentence and an appropriate sentence," said Scott Drexel, Merced Co. Deputy District Attorney.Moreno was arrested in 2016 for shooting at his two adopted daughters and one of their boyfriends.That led to a several hour long standoff with police, and Moreno was also found guilty for shooting at officers.During the trial, attorneys also claim Moreno raped his two adopted daughtersBrianna Moreno was in the courtroom, and says she finally feels some relief after years of pain."I'm in shock I never really pictured this happening where I'm able to get justice. Not just for me, but also for my sister and her boyfriend," she said.The rest of Moreno's family was also in the courtroom.They didn't want to speak on camera but did tell us that they love their father, and the allegations made by both the victims are false.Members of the family say quote " The Moreno family stands with our father, and will continue to appeal and fight against the lies that were spread by Savanah and Brianna following the shooting."Moreno's attorney during trial left the case prior to sentencing, but his most recent attorney did confirm that a notice of appeal is being filed.