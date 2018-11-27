SENTENCING

Former Merced pastor sentenced to 149 years to life for attempted murder, rape

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Merced pastor sentenced to 149 years to life for attempted murder, rape

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
A former Merced pastor was sentenced to serve 149 years to life in prison just months after he was found guilty of several attempted murder and rape charges.

Raul Moreno didn't speak during the hearing, but gave his family one final look after he was escorted from the courtroom.

"This is a case where the law gave him exactly what he deserved. I think it was a righteous sentence and an appropriate sentence," said Scott Drexel, Merced Co. Deputy District Attorney.

Moreno was arrested in 2016 for shooting at his two adopted daughters and one of their boyfriends.

That led to a several hour long standoff with police, and Moreno was also found guilty for shooting at officers.

During the trial, attorneys also claim Moreno raped his two adopted daughters

Brianna Moreno was in the courtroom, and says she finally feels some relief after years of pain.

"I'm in shock I never really pictured this happening where I'm able to get justice. Not just for me, but also for my sister and her boyfriend," she said.

The rest of Moreno's family was also in the courtroom.

They didn't want to speak on camera but did tell us that they love their father, and the allegations made by both the victims are false.

Members of the family say quote " The Moreno family stands with our father, and will continue to appeal and fight against the lies that were spread by Savanah and Brianna following the shooting."

Moreno's attorney during trial left the case prior to sentencing, but his most recent attorney did confirm that a notice of appeal is being filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sentencingcourtrapeattempted murderpolice shootingMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SENTENCING
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for hit and run that killed 3-year old Merced girl
Man behind 2015 armed robberies in Tulare, Fresno Counties sentenced
Man behind 2017 Fresno County shooting spree sentenced to 354 years to life in prison
Man sentenced 10 years in prison for death of Hanford family
More sentencing
Top Stories
Woman murdered in Porterville, Tulare Co. Sheriff's detectives on the scene investigating
Local breweries join others to create 'Resilience' IPA to help Camp Fire victims
Democrats sue Fresno County to see whose votes got rejected
Fresno State at #25 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Justin Timberlake postpones concert at Save Mart Center
Tulare City Hall evacuated as police investigate bomb threat
Hang gliding mishap leaves man holding on for dear life
DA declines to file charges against deputy who killed kids in crash
Show More
VIDEO: Gender reveal party sparks 73-square-mile wildfire
10 year-old called lifesaving hero after senior center fire
Dashcam video shows crash Warriors' Curry was involved in
Caravan migrants explore options after Tijuana border clash
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
More News