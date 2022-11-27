Former Nuestra Belleza Teen USA pageant winner hopes to inspire young girls to follow their dreams

Jasmine Gutierrez is a 20-year-old Central Valley native, from Lemoore and is hoping to inspire young girls to follow their dreams.

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jasmine Gutierrez is a 20 year old Central Valley native, from Lemoore.

In 2019 she was crowned Nuestra Belleza Teen USA in Las Vegas.

Her background in volunteering, extra curricular activities and sports help set her apart from the other contestants.

At the end of the three day competition, Jasmine came out on top.

"I knew that all my hard work had definitely paid off. I was very happy, grateful." says Jasmine.

The moment she was crowned was just as exciting for her parents.

Rosa and Rogelio Gutierrez, came to the US when they were twelve and thirteen.

For them, the success their children have achieved is validation that leaving everything behind in Mexico in search of a better life has been worth it.

"Thanks to God we have all this and we have our kids that make us proud every single day. It's not easy, it's stressful but God is good, we have faith." explains Rosa.

This year Jasmine signed with a modeling agency in New York.

Not taking a moment for granted, she understands her parents' sacrifices have allowed her to achieve her dreams.

She hopes young girls can do the same.

Jasmine advises, "If you set your mind to something you can definitely achieve anything just go out there be yourself and never give up on your dreams because everything takes hard work, time and patience."