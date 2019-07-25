Former patient steals ambulance to stop at KFC and buy cigarettes in north Harris County: deputies

A former patient was arrested after deputies say he stole an ambulance from a psychiatric hospital in Texas, then used it to run errands, including a stop at KFC.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it was called around 2:30 a.m. Thursday about a man who stole an ambulance from a hospital.

Deputies say the ambulance was left running outside the hospital.

Authorities told ABC13 the man got in and took off, driving to KFC and other places to get something to eat and to get cigarettes before stopping at a gas station.

When asked why he had the ambulance, the man told deputies he needed a ride.

He eventually gave up and was arrested at the gas station.

He will be charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
